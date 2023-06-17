Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

