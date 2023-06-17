Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,365,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,166,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

