Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,726 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,048,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 138,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

