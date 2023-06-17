Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,855 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

