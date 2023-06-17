Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after purchasing an additional 638,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

