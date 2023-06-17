Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,217 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

