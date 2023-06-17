Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

