Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after buying an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,348 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 889.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,285 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,031,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,001,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.