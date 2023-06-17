Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

