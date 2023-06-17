Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

DG stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Argus reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.