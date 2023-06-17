Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 5.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $24.68. 10,626,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 25,208,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Carvana Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

