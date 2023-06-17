Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $10,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AB. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

