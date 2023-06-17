Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 18,035 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

