CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director T Ritson Ferguson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,983.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 10,413 shares of company stock worth $54,075 over the last quarter.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 613,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

IGR stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.