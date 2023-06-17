Celanese (NYSE:CE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Mizuho cut their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.43.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.54 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

