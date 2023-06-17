Celanese (NYSE:CE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.43.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

