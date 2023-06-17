Chadwick Heath Faulkner Purchases 20,000 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner purchased 20,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CURO opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.16 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 26.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in CURO Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 295,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 115.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 799,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 427,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CURO Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CURO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

