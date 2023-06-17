Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $53.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $54.41 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

