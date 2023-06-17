Chesapeake Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,957 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.16.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

