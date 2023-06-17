Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Cut by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

