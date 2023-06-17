Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 3rd Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 4.0% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

