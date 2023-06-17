Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Decreased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

