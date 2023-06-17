Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $54.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

