Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

