Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average of $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 557.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

