Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 651 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

