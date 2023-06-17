Claro Advisors LLC Buys 683 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.