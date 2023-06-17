Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.03. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $437.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

