Claro Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.