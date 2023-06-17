Claro Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS opened at $178.58 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day moving average of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

