Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $315.80 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $321.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

