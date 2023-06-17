Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

