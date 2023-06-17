Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.63 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.