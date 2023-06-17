CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $184.11 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

