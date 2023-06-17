Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.53) EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 116,210 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cognyte Software

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.