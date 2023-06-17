Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

