Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $35.53.

Insider Activity

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 123,495 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 753,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 438,629 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

