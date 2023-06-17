Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) vs. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Financial Analysis

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commerce Energy Group and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.74%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable 5.75% 1.88% 0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Brookfield Renewable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $4.71 billion 1.20 $1.50 billion ($0.53) -62.06

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -2.9, indicating that its stock price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Commerce Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group, Inc. engages in the distribution of electric power and natural gas. It also provides energy-related consulting and information to utilities, electricity generators, natural gas pipelines, wholesale energy merchants, energy technology providers, and financial institutions. The company was founded on August 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

