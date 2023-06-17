Comparing BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BYD and Toyota Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BYD alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Toyota Motor 0 4 0 0 2.00

Toyota Motor has a consensus target price of $1,239.71, indicating a potential upside of 654.49%. Given Toyota Motor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toyota Motor is more favorable than BYD.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD $32.75 billion 3.05 $472.00 million $0.51 67.28 Toyota Motor $37,154.30 billion 0.01 $18.14 billion $13.29 12.36

This table compares BYD and Toyota Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than BYD. Toyota Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BYD has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BYD and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD 2.99% 9.30% 3.07% Toyota Motor 6.61% 8.60% 3.38%

Summary

Toyota Motor beats BYD on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD

(Get Rating)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products. The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic segment manufactures and sells lithium-ion and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries primarily for mobile phones, power tools, photovoltaic and energy storage products, and electric vehicles. The Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products segment manufactures and sells casings and other mobile phone and electronic product components; provides complete machine assembly services; and offers epidemic prevention materials. The Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacture and sale of automobiles comprising hybrid, battery-electric buses, taxis, sanitation, and passenger vehicles; automobile-related molds and parts; automobile leasing and after-sales services of automobiles; and rail transit and related businesses. In addition, it offers rail transit equipment; solar batteries and arrays; and urban rail transportation services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.