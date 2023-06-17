Comparing First Republic Bank (FRCB) & Its Rivals

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 67 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Republic Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 585 2052 1952 60 2.32

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 72.74%. Given First Republic Bank’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.04 First Republic Bank Competitors $617.48 billion $3.01 billion 10.21

First Republic Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.67% 12.25% 1.01%

Summary

First Republic Bank rivals beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

