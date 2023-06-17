Comparing Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) & Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A Capri 10.96% 38.22% 11.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.87 18.02 Capri $5.62 billion 0.77 $616.00 million $4.47 8.26

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Salvatore Ferragamo. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.8% of Salvatore Ferragamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Capri shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Capri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salvatore Ferragamo 0 0 0 0 N/A Capri 0 7 7 1 2.60

Capri has a consensus target price of $55.13, indicating a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Capri’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capri is more favorable than Salvatore Ferragamo.

Summary

Capri beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments. The company also provides silk accessories, including ties, foulards, scarves, etc.; home accessories comprising plaid throws, cushions, and beach towels; costume jewelry; and other accessories consisting of shawls and gloves. In addition, it develops and distributes perfumes and fragrances. Further, the company offers men's and women's sunglasses and prescription glasses; jewelry products; and watches. Additionally, it is also involved in the real estate management business. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

