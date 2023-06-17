Comparing Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY) and Its Rivals

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) is one of 158 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Trust N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Competitors 24.20% 10.63% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Competitors 988 3001 2817 26 2.28

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 46.17%. Given Sumitomo Mitsui Trust’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

0.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Trust N/A N/A 0.10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Competitors $5.88 billion $640.52 million 440.94

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 282.1%. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 28.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust competitors beat Sumitomo Mitsui Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services. The company also provides real estate brokerage, investment management, and investment advisory services for individual and corporate clients; high-level professional consulting services; loan guarantees and payment collection agency services; issuing credit cards; internet banking; securities administration and credit card services; and advanced financial instruments, such as leasing and credit services, and credit card financing services, as well as mortgage loans and managing private equity funds and related advisory services. In addition, it offers back-office services, such as business management and system administration for stock transfer agencies; clerical works, including managing shareholders registry and special accounts; custody and fund administration services; stock transfer agency services; asset management services; and retail total solution, marketing, and fiduciary services, as well as system development and maintenance. Further, the company provides facilities management, clerical work outsourcing, and leasing of buildings; consulting services related to digital transformation, data-analytics, and a range of research and studies; and evaluation of mutual funds, discretionary investment funds, and insurance products, as well as engages in trustee and temporary staffing businesses. The company was formerly known as Chuo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. in 2011. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

