Comparing Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $20.03 billion 8.01 $8.75 billion $8.90 19.86 JinkoSolar $12.11 billion 0.20 $89.96 million $2.05 23.12

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than JinkoSolar. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.33% 56.40% 30.74% JinkoSolar 1.51% 8.66% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Texas Instruments and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 1 12 6 0 2.26 JinkoSolar 1 0 2 0 2.33

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $179.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.59%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Given JinkoSolar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

