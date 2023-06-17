Comparing Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wheaton Precious Metals and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $350.56, indicating a potential upside of 681.46%. Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 219.20%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 64.08% 6.81% 6.76% Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Skeena Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 19.07 $669.13 million $1.38 32.51 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.64

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Skeena Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

