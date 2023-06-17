Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Guggenheim cut Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $37.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148 in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $22,755,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Confluent by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $22,235,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.