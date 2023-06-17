Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $38.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFLT. Mizuho raised their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Confluent Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

