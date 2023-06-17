ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,728,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

