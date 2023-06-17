CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 959.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

