Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.77.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day moving average of $229.31. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -482.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.04%.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

