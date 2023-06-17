Contrasting Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) & The Competition

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) is one of 688 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.02%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 77.93 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.33 billion $28.55 million 9.57

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of -0.03, indicating that their average share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

